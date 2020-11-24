At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual review meeting with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories reporting a spike in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Union home minister Amit Shah also attended the meet and asked the chief ministers to ensure the mortality rate due to the coronavirus disease comes down below 1% and the positivity rate below 5%.

The most important measure, he told the chief ministers, to make the containment zones dynamic. Officials must visit the red zones every week and based on the data collected, change the status of a particular area, he said.

At the review meeting, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told the Prime Minister that pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states played a key role in the high severity of the third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital.

The leaders attending the meeting included health minister Harsh Vardhan, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, according to news agency PTI.