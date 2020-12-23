At this Uttarakhand prison, it is Jail Premier League cricket

Jail authorities in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani are hosting a cricket tournament called the Jail Premier League (JPL), like the much-touted Indian Premier League, inside jail premises.

Inmates fond of cricket are showing their talent and others are enjoying the event, an official said.

Senior jail superintendent Manoj Arya said, “To make inmates mentally and physically fit we have organised JPL in our jail premises. This event does not only provide an opportunity to showcase their sporting talent but also provides recreation to the other inmates.”

Haldwani jail houses around 1450 inmates, including 51 women.

Jail administration organises several kinds of entertainment activities on national holidays as well as other festivals. JPL is one of them, said a jail official.

Eight teams have been formed and each game lasts 10 overs each side. Two or three games are played per day. The tournament began on December 15 and will end on January 8.

Arya said, “Open space of the jail premises is being used as ground and a temporary pitch and boundary have been demarcated for the game. Inmates playing cricket and familiar with cricket rules have been appointed as umpires. Other inmates, as spectators, enjoy the event. Sports equipment has been managed through the social organisations of the city”

“We organise several kinds of sports and cultural events for the recreation of the inmates from time to time. Ramleela also was staged during Navratri. We will be organising cultural programmes on Christmas and on December 31 in jail premises,” Arya said.