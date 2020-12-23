Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / At this Uttarakhand prison, it is Jail Premier League cricket

At this Uttarakhand prison, it is Jail Premier League cricket

Jail administration organises several kinds of entertainment activities on national holidays as well as other festivals. JPL is one of them, said a jail official.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:14 IST

By Hindustan Times, Rudrapur, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

Inmates taking part in Jail Premier League cricket at Uttarakhand’s Haldwani prison. (HT Photo)

Jail authorities in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani are hosting a cricket tournament called the Jail Premier League (JPL), like the much-touted Indian Premier League, inside jail premises.

Inmates fond of cricket are showing their talent and others are enjoying the event, an official said.

Senior jail superintendent Manoj Arya said, “To make inmates mentally and physically fit we have organised JPL in our jail premises. This event does not only provide an opportunity to showcase their sporting talent but also provides recreation to the other inmates.”

Haldwani jail houses around 1450 inmates, including 51 women.



Jail administration organises several kinds of entertainment activities on national holidays as well as other festivals. JPL is one of them, said a jail official.

Eight teams have been formed and each game lasts 10 overs each side. Two or three games are played per day. The tournament began on December 15 and will end on January 8.

Arya said, “Open space of the jail premises is being used as ground and a temporary pitch and boundary have been demarcated for the game. Inmates playing cricket and familiar with cricket rules have been appointed as umpires. Other inmates, as spectators, enjoy the event. Sports equipment has been managed through the social organisations of the city”

“We organise several kinds of sports and cultural events for the recreation of the inmates from time to time. Ramleela also was staged during Navratri. We will be organising cultural programmes on Christmas and on December 31 in jail premises,” Arya said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

RBI governor ask banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local Covid-19 case
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
by Shakti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.