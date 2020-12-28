Sections
Atal Tunnel sees highest single-day traffic, 5,450 vehicles cross from both ends

Atal Tunnel sees highest single-day traffic, 5,450 vehicles cross from both ends

On Monday, over 5000 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) from both ends.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

For the first time since it was opened for vehicular traffic, the tunnel witnessed a record single-day inflow of 5,450 vehicles on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO.)

The strategic Atal Tunnel in Rohtang which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020 has emerged as a major tourist attraction this season. For the first time since it was opened for vehicular traffic, the tunnel witnessed a record single-day inflow of 5,450 vehicles on Sunday.

About 2,800 vehicles travelled towards Lahaul from Manali while 2,650 vehicles came from Lahaul.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh said that it was bumper-to-bumper traffic on the route. For every thousand vehicles at Manali Bailey Bridge, delay was introduced from the Green Tax Barrier so as to manage the pace and crossing at the Bailey Bridge connecting the left bank



“All vehicles going beyond Solang Nala towards the tunnel were compulsorily headed for Atal Tunnel Rohtang South Portal and then U-turns were facilitated there,” said the SP.

He said that more than 30 drivers who were overtaking the queue were challaned and fined for disturbing traffic movement. They were allowed to move only after the rest of the traffic was cleared. No overtaking zone was implemented between Palchan and the South Portal.

At least 15 people in two vehicles were arrested and fined Rs 40,000 for obstructing the traffic in Atal Tunnel and for violating Covid-19 protocols. Seven of these tourists were from Delhi while eight belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

