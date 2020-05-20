Sections
Home / India News / Atmanirbhar Bharat package for food grains to migrants gets cabinet nod

Atmanirbhar Bharat package for food grains to migrants gets cabinet nod

According to an official statement released after the cabinet meeting, ex-post facto approval was given for allocation of foodgrains from the central pool to approximately eight crore migrants at 5 kg per person per month for May and June free of cost.

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cabinet also approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. (HT photo)

The union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its nod to the atmanirbhar Bharat package for providing foodgrains to stranded migrants for the next two months.

According to an official statement released after the cabinet meeting, ex-post facto approval was given for allocation of foodgrains from the central pool to approximately eight crore migrants at 5 kg per person per month for May and June free of cost.

It would entail an estimated food subsidy of about Rs 2,982.27 crore. Further, the expenditure towards intra-state transportation and handling charges and dealer’s margin will account for about 127.25 crore. Accordingly, the total subsidy from the Centre is estimated at about Rs 3,109.52 crore, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved a new Special Liquidity Scheme for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) to improve their liquidity position.



The cabinet also approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The Cabinet also approved a finance ministry proposal to launch a new Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs and HFCs.

The direct financial implication for the government is Rs 5 crore, which may be the equity contribution to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

An SPV would be set up to manage a Stressed Asset Fund (SAF) whose special securities would be guaranteed by the government Government of India and purchased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) only. The proceeds of sale of such securities would be used by the SPV to acquire short-term debt of NBFCs/HFCs.

The Scheme will be administered by the Department of Financial Services, which will issue the detailed guidelines, the statement said.

The SPV would issue securities as per requirement subject to the total amount of securities outstanding not exceeding Rs. 30,000 crore to be extended by the amount required as per the need. The securities issued by the SPV would be purchased by RBI and proceeds thereof would be used by the SPV to acquire the debt of at least investment grade of short duration (residual maturity of upto 3 months) of eligible NBFCs / HFCs, the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kim Kardashian called out for ‘casual racism’
May 20, 2020 17:57 IST
Gold rises as fears for the economy loom large
May 20, 2020 17:56 IST
Covid-19 latest figures: Govt offers 4 reasons to show India is better placed, has data to back up claim
May 20, 2020 17:57 IST
Sidharth Shukla shares fan-made video from Bigg Boss 13
May 20, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.