Atmosphere of security attracting investors to UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 580 crore in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO.)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said entrepreneurs were now more than willing to come to Uttar Pradesh and invest because of the atmosphere of security and confidence in the state.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 580 crore in Gorakhpur.

Speaking at the programme, he said the state, the system and the resources were the same as earlier, but, after a change of government in 2017, a positive atmosphere was visible. The state government was committed to the development of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Referring to his recent visit to Mumbai where the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond was listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange, he said, “Since 2017, the perception of people has changed due to the developmental activities taking place. Entrepreneurs, businessmen and film-makers who came to meet me have expressed their desire to invest in UP.”

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Adityanath said, “Those who used to say during the Ram temple movement that Lord Ram was imaginary are now saying that Ram belongs to everyone.”

About development in eastern Uttar Pradesh, once dubbed backward, Yogi said, “The Purvanchal region is now competing with other regions on the basis of a number of development work. The government is working with commitment and development is the priority for us. All the institutions have been linked with accountability in development work.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful control of Covid-19 and arrangement of vaccines, Yogi said under the PM’s leadership, India had become the first country in the world to clear two vaccines.

“In all the Covid-19 hospitals, services were provided free of cost to the patients. Around 5.73 lakh people were treated, they recovered and went back home. The Covid-19 protocol was followed with the cooperation of the public. With the start of various activities, we have to maintain vigil,” he said.

The chief minister also said software was being developed to provide free coaching for competitive examinations to youth in the state.

The students preparing for the civil services examination would benefit from the software as they would not have to go to big cities to study, he said.

Among the projects in Gorakhpur, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of the four-lane jail bypass road being constructed at a cost of Rs. 99.04 crore, six-lane widening of the road from Naushad to Padleganj at Rs 89.05 crore, a 24-bed hospital in the district jail at Rs 1.25 crore and construction of a government-run school for the mentally challenged at a cost of Rs 8.13 crore.