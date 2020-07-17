Sections
Audio tapes add to Rajasthan turmoil

Audio tapes add to Rajasthan turmoil

Jaipur: In a new twist to the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, audio tapes of purported conversations regarding a bid to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan with the...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Jaipur: In a new twist to the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, audio tapes of purported conversations regarding a bid to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan with the help of rebel Congress legislators were shared widely on social media on Thursday evening.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the veracity of the three audio tapes of eight minutes each in which different individuals could he heard talking about the first tranche of money being delivered for switching sides to remove the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

In these conversations, one person could be heard talking about more legislators needed to topple the Rajasthan government and another individual expressing confidence that the government would not last long. There is also a conversation that it would take 10 to 15 days to topple the government.

Newly appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara tweeted saying the audio tapes exposed the BJP’s plan to topple a democratically elected government. “The tapes clearly show the role of BJP in the present bid to topple the Congress government,” he said.



BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the tapes running on TV channels didn’t seem authentic. “Even they (channels) aren’t verifying the authenticity. Investigation will find the truth behind this conspiracy. It looks like a conspiracy by the Congress,” he said.

