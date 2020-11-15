Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Australian high commissioner meets RSS chief Bhagwat, discusses Covid-19 relief

Australian high commissioner meets RSS chief Bhagwat, discusses Covid-19 relief

The RSS said the meetings with foreign diplomats are in keeping with the organisation’s outreach.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 18:58 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RSS functionaries have been meeting diplomats formally since 2009. (PTI Photo)

Australia’s high commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO met Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday. Tweeting about the meeting, O’Farrell said the RSS has been “actively supporting the community during Covid-19”.

“... I met with sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat who shared relief measures the organisation has adopted across during these challenging times,” he tweeted.

The tweet was a throwback to the 2019 meeting between Bhagwat and German ambassador Walter J Lindner. The German ambassador had also tweeted about the meeting, which set off a storm on social media with many people criticising the meeting.

The RSS for its part said the meetings are in keeping with the organisation’s outreach. Sangh functionaries have been meeting diplomats formally since 2009 when an ambassador of a European nation hosted a meeting between Bhagwat and 27 other ambassadors.

More recently, the Sangh chief has begun holding meetings between diplomats and the foreign press representatives to answer their questions about the Sangh, the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read: It is wrong to think on the basis of ideology which eclipses national interest: PM in JNU

In the past, the then deputy high commissioner and minister-counsellor of Singapore, Jonathan Tow, was present for the Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur in 2012; in August 2016, the president of the Central Tibetan Administration Dr Lobsang Sangay met Bhagwat and in 2018, Kieran Drake, minister-counsellor at the British high commission also called on Bhagwat, which was later described as a courtesy call.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Daily Covid-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Nov 15, 2020 18:58 IST
Tarkishore Prasad may replace Sushil Modi as Bihar deputy CM
Nov 15, 2020 18:54 IST
Baghjan blowout well successfully killed, fire completely doused: OIL
Nov 15, 2020 18:23 IST
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

Australian high commissioner meets RSS chief Bhagwat, discusses Covid-19 relief
Nov 15, 2020 18:58 IST
Amid Covid, responsibility of diabetics to maintain health gets bigger
Nov 15, 2020 18:58 IST
Shahid Kapoor shares the most romantic picture with wife Mira
Nov 15, 2020 18:55 IST
Solution for ‘monkey menace’ can make you win Wayanad municipal elections
Nov 15, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.