Australian national arrested in Bollywood drug abuse case, has Rampal link

Australian national arrested in Bollywood drug abuse case, has Rampal link

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that Bartel was arrested in the drug case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested earlier.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 16:07 IST

By Manish K Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has questioned several Bollywood celebrities and peoples linked to them in the drug abuse case so far. (PTI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested an Australian national Paul Bartel in connection with the alleged drug abuse case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Bartel was questioned for around six hours on Thursday by NCB after it was found that he was in touch with arrested accused and drug supplier Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national and brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella. Bartel’s arrest takes the total number of arrested accused to 26 in the case.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that Bartel was arrested in the drug case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested earlier.

“Bartel was questioned on Thursday and was called to the NCB office on Friday morning and arrested under the charges of consumption and conspiracy of NDPS act,” said Wankhede.



Bartel lives in Bandra (West) and is an architect by profession. He is in contact with several businessmen who are in construction work. After questioning Agisilaos, the agency learnt that Bartel used to buy drugs from him. It is now probing if he was involved in supplying drugs to others or not, said a NCB official.

NCB officials searched Paul’s residence without making any recovery. NCB sources have said that they have found electronic evidence against Arjun and Gabriella after the arrest of Agisilaos and a second case was registered against Agisilaos.

On October 28, NCB had arrested businessman Nikhil Saldanha, 30, from Bandra in an SSR case. In the last week of October, NCB had questioned actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and also conducted a search at Prakash’s residence in Versova and found 1.7 grams of Hashish and three bottles of CBD (cannabis) oil. During the probe, Nikhil was found to be in touch with Agisilaos. Nikhil used to buy drugs from Demetriades and was arrested for consumption of weed and Marijuana.

