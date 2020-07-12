Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Authorities order partial lockdown in Srinagar to combat Covid-19; over 60 containment zones designated

Authorities order partial lockdown in Srinagar to combat Covid-19; over 60 containment zones designated

The decision to reimpose the lockdown in these areas of city was taken at a meeting late Saturday evening, the officials said.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 15:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Srinagar

The city has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the past one week. The total number of positive cases has reached 1,611, out of which 1,075 are active. (AP Photo)

Authorities on Sunday ordered a partial lockdown in Srinagar by designating over 60 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week, officials said.

The lockdown will be imposed in 68 containment zones of the city from Monday and no movement would be allowed in these areas without permission, they said.

“In view of the major spike in Covid-19 cases, we will have to carve out containment zones for effective restrictions in different areas of Srinagar. Local cooperation is solicited in best interest of public health,” District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

He confirmed the reimposition of the lockdown.



The decision to reimpose the lockdown in these areas of city was taken at a meeting late Saturday evening, the officials said. The city has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the past one week. The total number of positive cases has reached 1,611, out of which 1,075 are active.

While the union territory administration had first announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir on March 22 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley, including in the city, on March 19 after the UT saw its first positive case from Srinagar.

The lockdown was then gradually eased in June and the markets in the city reopened after about three months in the second week of June.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Absolutely outstanding’: Chopra picks India’s best fielder of all-time
Jul 12, 2020 16:34 IST
Covid impact: Restaurateur, auto driver turn vegetable vendors
Jul 12, 2020 16:29 IST
Did resistance to lockdown being pushed by other IAS officials and politicians cost Gaikwad his job as civic chief?
Jul 12, 2020 16:28 IST
Girl whose cremation was stopped at Balongi on Sat died by suicide: Police
Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.