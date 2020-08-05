Authority not bound to grant hearing to those objecting to tree-cutting proposals: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) last week held that the tree authority is not bound to grant a hearing to the persons objecting to proposals for felling or transplanting of trees in urban areas of Maharashtra.

The two-member HC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal, said the procedure for processing an application for grant of permission to fell trees either by tree officers or the tree authority “does not contemplate the opportunity of hearing that an objector may claim as a matter of right”.

The bench said the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) [Protection and Preservation] of Trees Act, 1975, contains no express provision mandating a hearing to be given either to the applicant or to the objector, before permission is granted or refused.

“In its discretion, a hearing could be given by the competent authority to the parties to clear doubts, if any, before making an order granting or refusing permission; but such hearing cannot be claimed as of right,” it added.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a Thane resident, Pradip Indulkar, seeking permission to intervene in a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the May 22, 2019, order passed by tree authority of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), allowing felling of several trees and also a few transplantation proposals.

Indulkar sought to intervene in the PIL on the ground that he, too, had objected to the proposals but neither his objections were taken into consideration nor any opportunity of hearing was granted to him by the tree authority.

HC, however, held that neither the tree authority nor the tree officer was bound to grant Indulkar the opportunity of hearing as a matter of right.

The bench rejected argument canvassed on behalf of Indulkar that the principles of natural justice have to be read into Section 8 of the Trees Act, since it has not been expressly excluded.

The bench said if indeed it was the legislative intent to consider an objection by providing an opportunity of hearing to the objector, the legislature was free to provide that it chose not to.

The opportunity of hearing, significantly, is provided only if an objection is raised in respect of permission granted for felling of trees found to be dead or wind-fallen, or which constitute a danger to human life or property, or obstructs traffic, and any objection is received for reconsideration of the order.

The position becomes clear that despite effecting amendments in Section 8 of the Trees Act, the legislature did not intend to provide an opportunity of hearing at the pre-permission stage, said the bench.

“We have no hesitation to hold that opportunity of hearing before the tree officer/tree authority stands impliedly excluded,” it added.