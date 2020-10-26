Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Availability of graveyards, cremation grounds should be as per community population: Sakshi Maharaj

Availability of graveyards, cremation grounds should be as per community population: Sakshi Maharaj

Addressing a nukkad meeting for his party’s candidate for the Bagarmau assembly bypolls, Sakshi Maharaj said, “If there is only one Muslim in a village, the graveyard is very big. You people, on the other hand, cremate your dead on the side of a farm or Gangaji. Is this not unfair?”

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

In yet another statement that may stoke a controversy, BJP’s Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj has said the availability of graveyards and cremation grounds should be in proportion to the population of communities living in an area.

Addressing a nukkad meeting for his party’s candidate for the Bagarmau assembly bypolls, Sakshi Maharaj said, “If there is only one Muslim in a village, the graveyard is very big. You people, on the other hand, cremate your dead on the side of a farm or Gangaji. Is this not unfair?” “Graveyards and cremation grounds should be as per population,” the Unnao MP said. There should not be any test of “our patience and decency”, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
Oct 26, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

On the run for 2 years, murder accused arrested in Chandigarh
Oct 26, 2020 23:48 IST
‘Cannot stand it’: CJI laments standard of TV news debates
Oct 26, 2020 23:47 IST
Two kill Mumbai restaurant owner for refusing to serve them food on credit
Oct 26, 2020 23:45 IST
Two held with drugs, weapons in Mohali housing society
Oct 26, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.