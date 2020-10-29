Sections
Home / India News / Average daily fatalities due to Covid-19 continuously decreasing in past six weeks, says health ministry

Average daily fatalities due to Covid-19 continuously decreasing in past six weeks, says health ministry

A graph shared by the health ministry shows India, on average, registered 615 daily deaths due to the virus in the week of October 21-27, the sixth week. The country has thus far recorded 120,010 deaths, which is 1.50% of its total Covid-19 cases, the health ministry’s website shows.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:04 IST

By hindustantimes | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from behind a protective screen for coronavirus testing, at Khajuri Khas in New Delhi (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

With India reporting relatively lower new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) numbers over the past few days, including single-day death toll due to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said the country’s average daily fatalities due to Covid-19 have been continuously decreasing since the past six weeks.

With a steadily falling Case Fatality Rate (CFR), India, the ministry further said, is among countries with lowest fatality rates.

(Click here for full Covid-19 coverage)

“India’s average daily Covid-19 fatality is continuously decreasing since the past six weeks. Steadily falling Case Fatality Rate (1.50%) at present has positioned India globally as the country with one of the lowest CFR,” the ministry posted on its official Twitter handle.

A graph attached with the tweet showed India’s average Covid-19 fatalities per day in last six weeks: 1,165 (September 16-22); 1,054 (September 23-29); 1,035 (September 30-October 6); 898 (October 7-13); 763 (October 14-20); and 615 (October 21-27).



 

As per the health ministry’s official dashboard, India has thus far recorded a total of 120,010 deaths, which is 1.50% of its total caseload of 7,990,322.

(Read: What you need to know about Covid-19 today)

“This is because of timely hospitalisation, provision of standard of care prescribed in the National Treatment Protocol , use of non-invasive oxygen, use of steroids and use of anti-coagulents,” the ministry posted in a subsequent tweet.

India’s previous three single-day fatalities due to the virus have been 508, 488 and 480 respectively. In fact, the 480 single-day deaths were the country’s lowest since 475 on July 10.

(Read: India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 8 million; 508 deaths in last 24 hours)

Globally, India has the third-highest death toll, after the United States and Brazil. In terms of overall cases, it comes between the worst-hit United States and Brazil, which is third.

However, India also the highest number of recovered cases in the world and a recovery rate of nearly 91%.

