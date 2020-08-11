No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator

Wide-body planes during monsoon season have been banned at the Kozhikode airport, announced the aviation regulator on Tuesday evening following the tragedy last week when a plane overshot the runway, broke into two at the very airport and killed 18 people, including the two pilots.

“As a matter of abundant caution we have decided to divert them to neighbouring airports during monsoon,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

An Air India Express flight, with 190 on board, was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the novel coronavirus pandemic met with an accident while landing at the airport. The black boxes have been recovered and their data is being examined.

“We will conduct additional checks at major, busy airports across India that are affected by the monsoon rains,” Arun Kumar, head of the DGCA ,said in an interview to Reuters on Monday.

He said the agency would conduct special audits of airports across the country affected by heavy rain.