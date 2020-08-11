Sections
Home / India News / No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator

No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator

Wide-body planes during monsoon season have been banned at the Kozhikode airport, announced the aviation regulator on Tuesday evening following the tragedy last week when a plane...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:25 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Wide-body planes during monsoon season have been banned at the Kozhikode airport, announced the aviation regulator on Tuesday evening following the tragedy last week when a plane overshot the runway, broke into two at the very airport and killed 18 people, including the two pilots.

“As a matter of abundant caution we have decided to divert them to neighbouring airports during monsoon,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

An Air India Express flight, with 190 on board, was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the novel coronavirus pandemic met with an accident while landing at the airport. The black boxes have been recovered and their data is being examined.

“We will conduct additional checks at major, busy airports across India that are affected by the monsoon rains,” Arun Kumar, head of the DGCA ,said in an interview to Reuters on Monday.



He said the agency would conduct special audits of airports across the country affected by heavy rain.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JD(U) snubs LJP says alliance in Bihar is with BJP, NDA rift widens
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
India could’ve been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 yrs: Rajnath Singh
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open
Aug 11, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.