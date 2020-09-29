Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Aviation regulator ropes in QCI for drone certification

Aviation regulator ropes in QCI for drone certification

In June, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, which stated that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by DGCA

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:45 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Taking a step towards the commercial manufacturing of drones in the country, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tied up with Quality Control of India (QCI) for a certification scheme. Under a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) signed between the two, the QCI has been mandated to develop and operate a certification scheme, Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). DGCA has already come out with the minimum standards for manufacturing RPAS under a civil aviation requirement.

In June, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, which stated that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by DGCA.

Also Read: Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones

The draft had said DGCA will have the powers to inspect an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) manufacturing or maintenance facility before granting authorisation under these rules. DGCA mentioned that only Nano class drones, which weigh less than 250 grams, will be allowed to operate in India, adding that only a “qualified remote pilot” will be permitted to operate heavier drones.

The document on the certification of the scheme was made public by DGCA on September 24. It read, “All manufacturers, whose various RPAS models have been provisionally accepted by DGCA are also advised to approach Quality Council of India for certification of their respective provisionally accepted RPAS models. No new application for provisional acceptance of RPAS model will be accepted by DGCA henceforth.”

Set up in 1997, QCI is a joint body of the government and Indian industry, represented by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 04:58 IST
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Sep 29, 2020 01:00 IST
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 03:12 IST
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
Sep 29, 2020 09:07 IST

latest news

Bhim Army launches PDA with regional parties to contest Bihar assembly polls
Sep 29, 2020 09:15 IST
MHA sanctions 3 additional branches of NIA at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi
Sep 29, 2020 09:16 IST
BPSC 65th mains and 31st judicial service exam postponed, check new dates here
Sep 29, 2020 09:15 IST
SC to hear plea against detention of Mehbooba Mufti 7 months after it was last heard
Sep 29, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.