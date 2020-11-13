Sections
Ayodhya again creates Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas

Lakhs of diyas gave ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ a celestial look in the temple town of Ayodhya.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:19 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Ayodhya

The banks of river Saryu lit up with earthen lamps (diyas) during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Ayodhya on Friday created a new Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 earthen lamps (diyas) at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the Saryu river and other ghats of the temple town during the fourth Deepotsav.

Ram Ki Paidi, a series of ghats, wore a celestial look with lakhs of earthen diyas illuminating it in the backdrop of the Saryu.

A Guinness team was present to judge the event. By creating this world record, the Ayodhya administration broke its own record it set last year by lighting 4,10,000 diyas.

Chief minister Adityanath lit the first diya at Ram Ki Paidi ghat. Governor Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion.



The CM congratulated the Ayodhya administration for the world record and for organising the Deepotsav event successfully.

Around 8,000 students of Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Faizabad, had volunteered to make the event successful.

“I congratulate the Ayodhya administration, students of Ram Manohar Lohia University and all volunteers for creating this world record,” Adityanath.

Hundreds of temples and maths dotting Ayodhya were also lit up for the occasion. Almost the entire town was decked up with colourful lights.

In the 2018 Deepotsav also, a Guinness record of lighting 3.1 lakh earthen lamps was set.

After the BJP government came to power in UP (March 2017), the Adityanath government has been organising Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The grand finale of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya was marked by all-women Ram Leela by artists from Chhattisgarh. Adityanath watched this performance along with other members of his cabinet.

