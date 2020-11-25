Sections
Home / India News / Upcoming Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram

Upcoming Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram

In a statement, the state government said that in a meeting led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet approved naming the airport as the Maryada Purshotam Shriram Airport

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for naming the upcoming airport in the temple town of Ayodhya after Lord Ram (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to name the upcoming airport in Ayodhya the Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport.

A state government statement said the Cabinet, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the name for the airport and decided to submit the proposal to the civil aviation ministry. The land acquisition process for the airport in Ayodhya is currently underway. The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in the development of Ayodhya and its promotion as a global religious tourism site. The government is also in the process of hiring a global consultant for the overall development of Ayodhya—infrastructure, conservation, tourism, etc.

The naming of the Ayodhya airport was among the 21 different proposals that the UP Cabinet approved on Tuesday, including the ordinance Uttar Pradesh Vidhi Viruddh Dharm Samparivartan Pratishedh Adhyadesh 2020 (UP prohibition of unlawful religious conversion ordinance 2020). The government has introduced the ordinance to check unlawful religious conversion using force, coercion, enticement, deceit, fraudulence or marriage.

After the Cabinet decision on Ayodhya airport, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted in Hindi: Yogi UP government’s cabinet has approved the naming of Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purshotam Shriram Airport. Your state government is committed towards positioning Shriram Lala’s city Ayodhya among the top religious places in the world.”

