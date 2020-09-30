Ayodhya celebrates with sweets, diyas, slogans

LUCKNOW Ayodhya erupted in joy as news of the acquittal of the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case reached the temple town on Wednesday.

People came out of their houses, greeted one another, distributed sweets and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. After sunset, houses were lit with candles and diyas (earthen lamps). Earthen lamps were also lit at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Devotees thronged the historic Hanuman Garhi temple where the priest, Raju Das, led celebrations and conducted a special puja ceremony.

People also distributed sweets at Karsevakpuram, which was the nerve centre of the Ram temple movement, and Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, the ashrama from where all activities of saints in Ayodhya are regulated.

“The verdict proves that there was no conspiracy on December 6 (1992). It was a spontaneous act (demolition) by kar sevaks for which no individual is responsible,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Paramhans Das at Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni too distributed sweets.

BJP MP from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lallu Singh, who was also acquitted, went to Hanuman Garhi temple after reaching Ayodhya from the special CBI court in Lucknow and offered prayers there.

Singh, along with a large number of people took part in the Saryu aarti later.