‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a virtual meeting with union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and said that Ayodhya and Chitrakoot airports would spur religious tourism while Sonbhadra airport would boost conventional tourism.

During the meeting, Adityanath and Puri reviewed the progress of Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, and Myorpur (Sonbhadra) airport projects.

“Three-and-a-half years ago, the state had only two active airports, now seven airports are functioning and the state government is working on developing 17 airports in the state,” Yogi said.

“Once all the 17 airports become functional, the state will get a connectivity boost, upswing in tourism, employment generation that will add to the state’s development,” the chief minister said while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hardeep Puri for the airports.

As per the statement issued by the CM’s office, Adityanath said, “The state government will extend full cooperation to the central government in the airport projects. The state government wants these projects to be completed as soon as possible.”

CM Yogi also requested Puri to initiate the development work for the airports in Bareilly, Hindon, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lucknow and Varanasi. “Air travel facility and air connectivity would improve once flights become operational from Bareilly, Hindon, Saharanpur and Meerut,” the chief minister said, adding that the remaining work of the Kushinagar airport project was progressing as per the schedule.

Puri thanked the state government and the chief minister for extending full cooperation with the projects. “When all 17 airports will be functional, air connectivity will increase in the state,” he said.

“Ayodhya and Chitrakoot are important from a religious point of view, while Sonbhadra has immense tourism potential. Ayodhya airport will be developed in a phased manner,” the civil aviation minister added.

Meanwhile, civil aviation ministry officials said they were working on initiating flights from Bareilly and Saharanpur while formalities will be completed for Meerut and Hindon flight operation once relevant clearances are received. Lucknow and Varanasi airport development will take place according to the processes, they said.

The district magistrates of Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra also attended the meeting via video conferencing. Others who attended the meeting included UP civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary (civil aviation) SP Goel, additional chief secretary (revenue) Renuka Kumar.

Additional chief secretary (PWD) Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, principal secretary (urban development) Deepak Kumar, principal secretary (forest) Sudhir Garg, director information Shishir, chairman of Aiport Authority of India and several other officers from the civil aviation department were also present during the meeting on Thursday.