Ayodhya’s chaudah kosi parikrama starts amid Covid-19 scare

Devotees taking part in Chaudah kosi parikrama in Ayodhya which started on Monday morning. (HT Photo\Ravinder Singh)

Counted among the biggest religious events in Ayodhya, the ‘chaudah kosi parikrama’ started at around 1.30am on Monday morning with no entry for outsiders in the temple town.

The annual event will end in the wee hours of Tuesday. While the ‘panch kosi parikrama’ will start from 4am on November 25 and end the next day early in the morning.

The Kartik Purnima fair will be held the entire day on November 30.

Due to restrictions imposed by the Ayodhya administration and the ban on entry of outsiders, participants in the parikrama or rounds are significantly less as compared to the previous years.

Last year, several lakh people took part in the two parikramas and the Kartik Purnima fair. However, this year not more than a few thousand were present for the ‘chaudah kosi parikrama’.

The Ayodhya administration decided to go ahead with the two annual parikramas and Kartik Purnima fair, counted among the biggest religious events in this temple town.

At a time when there is a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in UP and many cities across the country, it will be an important challenge for the Ayodhya administration to enforce Covid-19 containment protocol during these religious congregations.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has set up Covid help desks at 17 places.

“At 17 places, Covid help desks have been set up. Mobile toilet vans and water tankers are available. We will enforce Covid-19 containment protocols and make sure that everyone wears a mask,” said Anuj Jha, district magistrate, Ayodhya.

“We have requested seers to ensure less participation of people in these events. There will be random testing and thermal scanning of pilgrims also,” added Jha.

Before setting up any stall, prior permission from the Ayodhya administration has been made compulsory.

Also Read: After Ayodhya spectacle, Varanasi readies for Dev Deepawali

Due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the state government has restricted the number of guests to 100 in marriage parties in Noida and Ghaziabad.

“Enforcing Covid protocol in two parikramas and Kartik Purnima fair will not be easy for the Ayodhya administration. The only way to minimise the risk of virus spread is by restricting participation of people in these events,” said a health official.

During Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on November 13, no outsider was allowed and participation of locals was also restricted due to Covid pandemic.