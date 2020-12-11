Ayodhya, upcoming Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s tableau for Republic Day

The tableau will also showcase Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India.

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in Delhi will showcase the grandeur of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya, the temple town’s culture, and Ayodhya as a symbol of social-religious harmony, said a senior state information department officer.

“The theme has been approved and UP’s proposed tableau has already been shortlisted at a meeting held in Delhi regarding the tableaux. However, minor changes have been suggested, which we will incorporate,” said the officer.

The tableau will also showcase Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India.

The tableau will feature a grand model of the temple, scenes from Ramayan and the new tradition of annual Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the officer added.

The information department prepares Republic Day tableaux and the exact title of the 2021’s theme is ‘Uttar Pradesh ki sanskritik dharohar: Ayodhya (Ayodhya: Cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh)’.

“How Lord Ram had embraced Nishadraj, how he ate bers (Indian jujube) that Shabri bit before offering them to him, and how all this presents a culture of non-discrimination among castes and sets an example against untouchability, women emancipation and empowerment. All this will be depicted on the tableau,” he said.

It will also display the anvarat (continuous) Ramleela, according to details in the presentation document of the state.

The officer said the tableau will showcase Ayodhya’s religious harmony. It will display how five Jain Tirthankars were born in the city, how it is connected to Lord Buddha, who had spent six monsoons there and also how Guru Nanak and nine other Sikh gurus visited Ayodhya.