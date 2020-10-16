Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Ayurveda for Covid’ is this year’s Ayurveda Day theme

‘Ayurveda for Covid’ is this year’s Ayurveda Day theme

This year’s special focus will be on the concerns related to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and how Ayurveda can help build immunity

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The objective of the mission is to encourage integration of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy with modern medicine. (Representational Image)

The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be the focus of this year’s Ayurveda Day, which will be observed on November 13.

The practice to observe the Ayurveda Day, which falls on Dhanwantri Jayanti, was started by the Union Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy) in 2016.

Dhanwantri is the god of medicine, according to Hindu mythology.

“The objective is to focus on the strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles, to work towards reducing the burden of disease and related mortality. It also aims to tap into the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards National Health Policy and National Health programmes, and to promote its principles of healing in society,” said the Ayush ministry in a statement.



Also read: Health minister releases Covid-19 management protocol based on Ayurveda, Yoga

This year’s special focus will be on the concerns related to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and how Ayurveda can help build immunity.

A webinar on the theme -- Ayurveda for Covid-19 pandemic -- will also be organised on the occasion.

“The Ayurveda Day is an occasion of virtual information dissemination about the various initiatives of the Ayurveda discipline to mitigate Covid-19 effects. About 1.5 lakh participants from all over the world are expected to attend the webinar…” said the ministry.

State and Union Territory governments are also separately organising events such as webinars, radio talk, quiz programmes and health camps on the occasion.

The ministry will also be engaging with other stakeholders such as Ayurveda colleges, Ayurveda drug manufacturing associations, Ayurveda practitioners’ association etc. in a bid to spread the message far and wide.

“Ayurveda, the original healthcare tradition of humanity, is not just a medical system, but a manifestation of our symbiotic relationship with nature. It is a well-documented system of healthcare, where the prevention of disease and promotion of health are given due consideration,” the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan will try to jump out of at FATF ‘grey list’. Why he will trip
Oct 16, 2020 09:11 IST
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Oct 16, 2020 09:22 IST
LIVE: India records 63,371 new cases of Covid-19; 895 deaths
Oct 16, 2020 09:29 IST
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Oct 16, 2020 08:06 IST

latest news

Sensex jumps over 300 points to 40,100 in opening session; Nifty above 11,700
Oct 16, 2020 09:23 IST
Research finds that blue-light glasses improve sleep, workday productivity
Oct 16, 2020 09:21 IST
‘He’s dangerous wherever he bats’: KL Rahul on Chris Gayle batting at no.3
Oct 16, 2020 09:21 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin wrestles Nikki, calls her ‘gandagi’. Watch
Oct 16, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.