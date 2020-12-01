Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Baba Amte’s kin dies by suicide

Baba Amte’s kin dies by suicide

A medical doctor specialised in disabilities, Amte-Karajgi was the chief executive officer and board member of one of India’s leading non-profit groups, Maharogi Sewa Samiti, Warora.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 02:01 IST

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Hindustan Times Nagpur

Amte-Karajgi had recently raised some questions about the functioning of Anandwan ashram and levelled allegations about the certain “irregularities” in Maharogi Sewa Samiti (File Photo)

Social activist Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, 42, granddaughter of legendary social activist Baba Amte, died allegedly by suicide at her Anandwan residence in Chandrapur district, around 125km from Nagpur, on Monday.

A medical doctor specialised in disabilities, Amte-Karajgi was the chief executive officer and board member of one of India’s leading non-profit groups, Maharogi Sewa Samiti, Warora. The samiti, founded by Baba Amte, has created livelihood opportunities for several marginalised people, especially for those afflicted with leprosy, orthopedically handicapped, vision and hearing-impaired individuals and primitive tribal populace since 1949.

“We are in deep shock. There was a disagreement among trustees of Anandwan ashram. But we had come up with a solution, which was also agreed upon by Sheetal. Her taking the extreme step is unfortunate,” said Magsaysay award winner and Amte-Karajgi’s uncle, Dr Prakash Amte.

Amte-Karajgi had recently raised some questions about the functioning of Anandwan ashram and levelled allegations about the certain “irregularities” in Maharogi Sewa Samiti, controlled mostly by her family members, particularly her father, Dr Vikas Amte, and Dr Prakash Amte. She had uploaded a video on Facebook last week talking about the “irregularities”, but removed it within two hours.

A few days ago, the samiti’s trustees removed her from the board. According to people in the know, the members were opposed to Amte-Karajgi’s and her husband Gautam Karajgi’s ideas of “bringing in a corporate culture”. Last week, trustees of Maharogi Sewa Samiti — Dr Vikas Amte, Dr Prakash Amte (both sons of Baba Amte) and their wives — issued a clarification, saying all allegations levelled by Amte-Karajgi were baseless and misleading. They also claimed that Amte-Karajgi was “mentally stressed and frustrated”.

If you need support or know somebody who does, please reach out to your nearest health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Roshni NGO: +914066202000

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 00:26 IST
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
Dec 01, 2020 00:14 IST
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Nov 30, 2020 21:39 IST
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
Nov 30, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

American production designer paints her house black. Why? Because it’s 2020
Dec 01, 2020 02:07 IST
2nd ‘love jihad’ case filed in UP
Dec 01, 2020 02:07 IST
Baba Amte’s kin dies by suicide
Dec 01, 2020 02:01 IST
Muslim man held in MP for ‘forcing’ wife to adopt Islam
Dec 01, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.