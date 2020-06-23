Sections
Ramdev claims to have made 1st medicine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days

Elaborating on the details, the Yoga guru said an app will be launched for the delivery of the corona kit.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Not an immunity booster but a cure, claimed yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday as he unveiled, what he calls, the first ayurvedic medicine against the coronavirus, even as the scientific community the world over is fighting hard to come up with a cure for the deadly disease.

“We’ve prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for Covid-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in three days and 100% patients recovered in seven days,” said Ramdev at the launch of the vaccine in Haridwar.

Speaking about the trials, Ramdev said zero per cent death rate and 100 per cent recovery rate has been observed.



Patanjali has claimed that the controlled clinical trials was jointly conducted by Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

