Babri demolition case: Kalyan Singh blames Congress

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalyan Singh told a court on Monday that the then Congress-led government at the Centre fabricated charges against him in the Babri Masjid demolition case and that his government at the state provided adequate security to the disputed structure.

Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th century mosque was demolished by a mob on December 6, 1992, was recording his statement in the special Central Bureau of Investigation court, which is currently recording the statements of 32 people accused in the case. Other accused, including former deputy prime minister L K Advani and senior BJP leader M M Joshi, are yet to be examined at this stage.

“As chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, my government and I had made three-tier security arrangements for the disputed Babri structure,” he said. “At regular intervals, officials concerned were also instructed to review security arrangements of the structure (Babri Masjid),” he added. The court is conducting day-to-day hearings to complete the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.



The court also ordered the CBI to file a status report on the whereabouts of Om Prakash Pandey, who belongs to Uttarakhand and is one of the 32 accused in the case. The court had issued a non- bailable warrant against Pandey on July 9.

