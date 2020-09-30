Babri demolition case: Key points of verdict

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

VHP Chief Alok Kumar celebrates with party leader Om Prakash Singhal during a press conference, after the verdict by the special CBI court, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Mosque demolition case, saying the demolition of the mosque was a spontaneous affair and not a pre-planned one. The accused, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, faced charges like criminal conspiracy, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, and unlawful assembly.

Here are the key points of the 2,000-page verdict

* The demolition was not pre-planned and the accused had actually tried to stop the mob.

* Those who climbed on the dome were anti-social elements.

* The authenticity of the audio and video clips produced by the CBI is not proved.

* Local intelligence report forewarning that some unexpected sequence of events could take place on December 6 went unheeded.

* There was no criminal conspiracy behind the demolition.