‘Babri demolition verdict an inspiration for temple in Mathura’: Karnataka minister

Karnataka’s rural development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarapa who is also a former president of the state BJP unit on Wednesday welcomed the verdict which acquitted 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case saying it would provide inspiration for a similar movement in Mathura.

The minister said, “Today’s verdict is an inspiration for building a grand mandir of Sri Krishna at Mathura. The mosque there too will have to eventually go and a temple for Lord Krishna has to come up.” Eshwarappa who was speaking to reporters at Shivamogga added, “It is a joyous day for all nationalists and the verdict is not limited to Ayodhya. It will inspire all of us for a similar movement at Mathura.”

Earlier in the day, chief minister BS Yediyurappa also welcomed the verdict saying that he too had played a part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and added that with today’s verdict, “Truth has prevailed. Acquittal of all BJP leaders has vindicated the law abiding nature of the party. Efforts to sully the BJP’s image have failed. Verdict has reinforced people’s belief in Indian judiciary.”