Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Babri demolition verdict an inspiration for temple in Mathura’: Karnataka minister

‘Babri demolition verdict an inspiration for temple in Mathura’: Karnataka minister

Earlier in the day, chief minister BS Yediyurappa also welcomed the verdict saying that he too had played a part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:56 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka’s rural development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarapa on Wednesday welcomed the verdict which acquitted 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. (TWITTER/@ikseshwarappa)

Karnataka’s rural development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarapa who is also a former president of the state BJP unit on Wednesday welcomed the verdict which acquitted 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case saying it would provide inspiration for a similar movement in Mathura.

The minister said, “Today’s verdict is an inspiration for building a grand mandir of Sri Krishna at Mathura. The mosque there too will have to eventually go and a temple for Lord Krishna has to come up.” Eshwarappa who was speaking to reporters at Shivamogga added, “It is a joyous day for all nationalists and the verdict is not limited to Ayodhya. It will inspire all of us for a similar movement at Mathura.”

Earlier in the day, chief minister BS Yediyurappa also welcomed the verdict saying that he too had played a part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and added that with today’s verdict, “Truth has prevailed. Acquittal of all BJP leaders has vindicated the law abiding nature of the party. Efforts to sully the BJP’s image have failed. Verdict has reinforced people’s belief in Indian judiciary.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:46 IST
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Sep 30, 2020 21:35 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 21:32 IST

latest news

Mexico kicks them out of ruins for flouting Covid-19 safety rules
Sep 30, 2020 21:48 IST
Haryana records 1, 625 new infections, 26 deaths
Sep 30, 2020 21:47 IST
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan seeks security in London alleging death threat on social media
Sep 30, 2020 21:46 IST
Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Sep 30, 2020 21:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.