Sections
Home / India News / Babri masjid case accused may submit reply in CBI court on Monday

Babri masjid case accused may submit reply in CBI court on Monday

The Supreme Court’s deadline for pronouncement of judgment in the case was to expire on August 31 but the court recently extended the deadline by a month till September 30.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

All the accused in the case of the Babri masjid demolition have already submitted their written arguments in the case, which is in its final stage. (HT FILE PHOTO)

All 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case are likely to file their written reply on Monday in the special CBI court (Ayodhya case) here.

Surendra Kumar Yadav, judge, CBI court, had set August 31 deadline for the accused to file their reply.

“The CBI court had set August 31 deadline for filing reply in the case. On Monday, we will file the replies,” said lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing 25 of the 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh.

The apex court’s deadline for pronouncement of judgment in the case was to expire on August 31 but the court recently extended the deadline by a month till September 30.



All the accused have already submitted their written arguments in the case, which is in its final stage. Also, all 351 witnesses of the prosecution have appeared before the CBI court.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
Aug 31, 2020 00:28 IST
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Aug 30, 2020 20:30 IST
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Aug 31, 2020 00:30 IST

latest news

Elephant found dead in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, seventh jumbo to die in less than 3 months
Aug 31, 2020 00:32 IST
How to vaccinate a billion people
Aug 31, 2020 00:28 IST
Gurugram: Four more private hospitals get nod to conduct test for Covid-19
Aug 31, 2020 00:22 IST
Covid-19 is spreading both in terms of numbers and geography. Follow protocols
Aug 31, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.