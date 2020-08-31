Babri Masjid case: Legal proceedings likely to end today, accused to reply in CBI court

All legal proceedings in the Babri Masjid demolition case will end on Monday after all 32 accused submit their written replies in the decades-old case.

Surendra Kumar Yadav, judge, special CBI court, has set a deadline of August 31 for all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case to submit their written replies in the case.

The court has already given two extensions to all accused for submitting their replies. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already submitted its written reply (argument) in the CBI court.

“The CBI court had issued a deadline of August 31 for filing reply in the Babri Masjid demolition case. On Monday, I will file the replies,” said lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing 25 out of 32 accused in the case.

Mishra is representing senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh among others in the Ayodhya case.

The apex court’s deadline for pronouncement of the judgment in the Ayodhya case was to expire on August 31.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline for the special CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow by a month, till September 30. Now, the CBI court will have to pronounce judgment in the case before or on September 30.

“The Supreme Court has extended the deadline of the special CBI court (Ayodhya case) till September 30 for pronouncing judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case,” said lawyer KK Mishra.

On November 9 last, the constitution bench of the Supreme Court, led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had ruled in favour of Ram Mandir in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid dispute.

On apex court’s directive, the Centre has also constituted the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple, in the historic bhoomi pujan ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5.