Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgement, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to the Supreme Court’s November 9 ruling and the Constitutional spirit. It urged the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file an appeal and follow the letter of the law and the Constitution without any partiality and pre-meditated prejudice.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress’s chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala said the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in its judgement on November 9 last year held that demolition of the Babri Masjid was “clear illegality and egregious violation” of the rule of law.

“But the special court exonerated all the accused. It is clear that the decision of the special court runs counter to the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Surjewala said the entire nation witnessed a “deep-rooted political conspiracy” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and its leaders to destroy the country’s communal amity and brotherhood for usurping power at any cost.

“The then BJP government of Uttar Pradesh was a co-conspirator in the designed attack on India’s Constitutional ethos. So much so that Supreme Court was misled by filing a wrong affidavit on oath. It is only after detailed examination of all these aspects, facts and evidence that the Supreme Court held the demolition of Masjid to be an egregious violation of the rule of law,” he said.

The Congress leader said every Indian, who has innate faith in the Constitution as also in the spirit of communal amity and brotherhood, expects and urges the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to file an appeal against the special court’s decision founded in error and follow the letter of the law and the Constitution without any “partiality and pre-meditated prejudice”.

This is the true calling of the rule of law and the Constitution, he said.