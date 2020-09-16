Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30

The Babri Masjid Demolition case has been lingering on for a long time.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:56 IST

By Pawan Dixit | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused in the case. (PTI Photo)

A special CBI court has fixed September 30 for judgment in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case, in which former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, BJP stalwarts Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused.

The date for judgment in the Ayodhya criminal conspiracy case was set on Wednesday by Surendra Kumar Yadav, judge, special CBI court, Lucknow. Earlier this month, the court completed all proceedings in the case by recording statements of all 32 accused.

Lawyer KK Mishra, who is representing 25 out of the 32 accused in the case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, confirmed the date set by the court for delivering the verdict.

The expected date of judgment is also in line with the one month extension granted by the Supreme Court, instructing the special CBI court to wind up the case by September 30. The earlier deadline for judgment had expired on August 31.



The sensitive case involving senior politicians of the BJP has dragged on for a long time despite several deadlines for its completion set by the Supreme Court.

Last year in July, the SC had extended the deadline for completion of criminal trial in Ayodhya case by six months and given a total of nine months for delivering the final order. The deadline expired on April 19 this year and another extension till August 31 was granted by the apex court.

On April 19, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered the special judge to conduct a day-to-day trial, concluding it in two years.

It also called the demolition of the disputed structure a crime, which shook the “secular fabric of the Constitution”, and allowed the CBI plea for restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the VIP accused.

Also Read: Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform

The SC had termed the Allahabad high court’s February 12, 2001 verdict dropping conspiracy charge against Advani and others as “erroneous”.

Before the 2017 verdict of the apex court, there were two sets of cases relating to the demolition, going on in Lucknow and Rae Bareli.

The first case allegedly involving unnamed “kar sevaks” proceeded in a Lucknow court and the second set of cases relating to eight VIPs was being heard in a Rae Bareli court.

In April 2017, the Supreme Court transferred the Rae Bareli case to the Special CBI court in Lucknow.

Also Read: Days after cheque fraud, SBI returns Rs 6 lakh to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

The accused in Babri Masjid demolition case

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sudhir Kakkar, Satish Pradhan, Ram Chandra Khatri, Santosh Dubey and Om Prakash Pandey, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Vinay Katiyar, Prakash Sharna, Gandhi Yadav, Jai Bhan Singh, Lallu Singh, Kamlesh Tripathi, Brij Bhushan Singh, Ramji Gupta, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, Sakshi Maharaj, Vinay Kumar Rai, Naveen Bhai Shukla, Dharamdas, Jai Bhagwan Goel, Amarnath Goel, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Pawan Pandey, Vijay Bahadur Singh, RM Srivastava and Dharmendra Singh Gujjar

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
Sep 16, 2020 10:37 IST
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Sep 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Sep 16, 2020 13:04 IST

latest news

Dipika reveals why she couldn’t fulfil a wish for her late mom
Sep 16, 2020 15:21 IST
IMI to hold its ninth annual Conventus conclave from September 18-20
Sep 16, 2020 15:22 IST
Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP holds 1st meeting after Article 370 abrogation
Sep 16, 2020 15:08 IST
June 19 ‘black day’ in Indian history: Congress
Sep 16, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.