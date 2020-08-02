Babul Supriyo to self-isolate. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that he had met Home Minister Amit Shah a day earlier. Shah has tested positive for Covid-19. (HT PHOTO.)

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that he had met Home Minister Amit Shah a day earlier and is going into self-isolation as advised by his doctors. The Home Minister tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Sunday evening.

Explaining that he intended to stay away from his family till he got himself tested for the viral infection, the musician turned politician tweeted, “I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules and Protocol.”

Babul Supriyo is the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in the Union Council of Ministers.The Home Minister has also requested those who had come in contact with him over the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested at the earliest.

Officials said that Shah was present in the last cabinet meeting. Social distancing, however, was strictly followed along with wearing of masks, they added.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving to hospital

The Home Minister has been leading the battle against the coronavirus from the front and stepped in to look into the health crisis in June, when Covid-19 cases started rising exponentially in national capital Delhi. He tweeted on Sunday that he had contracted the infection. Shah went in for a Covid-19 test after displaying initial symptoms.

“On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The Home Minister has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Haryana’s Gurgaon, in the national capital region.