Baby boy born onboard IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight. See pics
Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:10 IST
A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the airline.
“We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore. There are no further details available,” Indigo said in a statement.
The baby was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight.
See pictures: