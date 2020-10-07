Sections
Home / India News / Baby boy born onboard IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight. See pics

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A baby boy was born inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday (Sourced)

A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the airline.

“We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bangalore. There are no further details available,” Indigo said in a statement.

 

The baby was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight.

See pictures:

A cabin crew hold the new born baby in her arms. ( Sourced )

The entire cabin crew of Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight. ( Sourced )

Two of the cabin crew members of the Indigo flight with the baby boy. ( Sourced )

A welcome banner for the baby in Bengaluru. ( Sourced )

