Sections
Home / India News / ‘Badly-timed, serious infestation’: Official on locust attack

‘Badly-timed, serious infestation’: Official on locust attack

Experts warn that if wind patterns change, the locusts currently headed to Dausa and Karauli districts in Rajasthan may tilt direction towards Delhi.

Updated: May 27, 2020 09:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Huge swarms of locusts sitting on the trees in the village in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

With a locust outbreak ravaging parts of western India, a Union Environment Ministry official said on Tuesday that it was a very badly-timed “serious infestation” that has occurred when the country is already in the middle of a pandemic.

“Locusts are a regular feature in the country but this attack is huge. It is a once-in-a-three-decade situation and timed very badly for us as we are already dealing with coronavirus,” Soumitra Dasgupta, Inspector General, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, told news agency PTI.

The locusts are currently active in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan is currently the worst-affected state, according to the Union Environment ministry.

Experts warn that if wind patterns change, the locusts currently headed to Dausa and Karauli districts in Rajasthan may tilt direction towards Delhi. Swarms of the crop destroying insects entered India on April 11. On Monday, parts of Jaipur were overrun by locusts.



Scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the wind patterns have been unpredictable this year on account of the western disturbances over northern India. “At present, the winds in Delhi are blowing from Rajasthan side. This means that the locust attack could hit Delhi. (However) from May 28, the wind pattern might change to easterly,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Many agriculturists and government officials say that the locusts have changed their pattern and the size of their swarms has increased over the years.

“Yesterday night, we have destroyed a swarm of about 6 KM in length and 1 KM in breadth. Locusts have changed their nature and they are flying on heights more than they used to fly. It is becoming difficult for us to control. Still, we are doing our best to control the situation,” said BR Kadwa, deputy director of the agriculture department.

Locust swarms have been recorded in the Arabian peninsula and some African countries since biblical times, but unusual weather patterns exacerbated by climate change have created ideal conditions for insect numbers to surge, scientists say.

These warms have infested 23 countries across East Africa, the Middle East and South Asia in 2020, the biggest outbreak in 70 years, the World Bank said. Last week, the bank approved a record $500 million in grants and low-interest loans to help countries in Africa and the Middle East fight swarms of desert locusts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man attempts to commit suicide near Rajasthan CM’s residence
May 27, 2020 09:37 IST
Pakistan new breeding ground of locusts, say experts
May 27, 2020 09:33 IST
Naagin 4 actors Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma shown the door: report
May 27, 2020 09:32 IST
Covid-19: China’s industrial firms profits fall in April but at slower pace
May 27, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.