Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Badrinath’s chief priest tests negative for Covid-19 twice, reaches Joshimath ahead of portal opening

Badrinath’s chief priest tests negative for Covid-19 twice, reaches Joshimath ahead of portal opening

An official said the priest has completed his quarantine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh and was discharged only after testing negative for Covid-19 twice.

Updated: May 11, 2020 11:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The portals of Badrinath shrine is scheduled to open at 4:30am on May 15. (HT Photo )

The chief priest of the Badrinath temple has reached Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, days ahead of the opening of the portals of the shrine, after testing negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and completing two weeks of institutional quarantine.

The portals of Badrinath shrine is scheduled to open at 4:30am on May 15.

Ravindra Singh Negi, Chamoli’s district information officer, said the chief priest of the Badrinath shrine reached Joshimath on Saturday.

“He, along with other priests, will go to Pandukeshwar on May 11 and from there, they will reach Badrinath by May 13 before the portals of the shrine open on May 15,” said Negi.



Negi said the priest has completed his quarantine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh and was discharged only after testing negative for Covid-19 twice.

Manujendra Shah, the king of the Tehri royal family who is considered the ‘Bolanda Badri’ or talking Lord Badri, had on April 20 changed the date of opening of the portals of Badrinath shrine as the chief priest was under the quarantine after returning from Kerala.

This is the first time in history that the dates for the opening of portals of the shrines have been changed.

“Only the chief priest or I have the authority of touching the idols and performing the prayers and the prayers of Badrinath shrine are performed following South Indian rituals as the chief priest comes from Kerala,” Shah had said while announcing the change of date.

“We did not want someone else from northern India to perform the prayers as the rituals are not the same, which was another reason for changing the dates. With the new dates, the chief priest would have completed the quarantine period,” he said.

One of the most visited pilgrimage centres of India, Badrinath is one of the Char Dhams or the four main pilgrimage centres of the Hindus located in Garhwal hills.

The Badrinath Temple is along the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district at a height of over 10,000 feet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
May 11, 2020 11:47 IST
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
May 11, 2020 11:50 IST
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
May 11, 2020 11:27 IST
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
May 11, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

‘I had couple of miscarriages, waited years for adoption’: Shilpa Shetty
May 11, 2020 11:59 IST
Reliance Industries jumps over 3% after company fixes rights issue date
May 11, 2020 11:54 IST
2 suspected Uttarakhand Covid-19 patients sent home before test reports
May 11, 2020 11:53 IST
Sunny Leone flies to US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer ‘
May 11, 2020 11:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.