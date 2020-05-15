Sections
Home / India News / Badrinath shrine opens amid lockdown, first prayers performed on PM Modi’s behalf

Badrinath shrine opens amid lockdown, first prayers performed on PM Modi’s behalf

Badrinath was scheduled to open on April 30 as per rituals. However, the date was shifted to May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented move in the history of the shrine.

Updated: May 15, 2020 14:27 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Portals of the Badrinath shrine were opened at 4.30am amid rituals performed by the head priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri and 10 others priests of the shrine. (ANI Photo )

The Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, which is one of Char Dhams or the four main pilgrimage centres of the Hindus, opened on early Friday without the usual throng of pilgrims amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A state government official privy to the development said the portals were opened at 4.30am amid rituals performed by the head priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri and 10 others priests of the shrine.

“The preparations for the portal opening ritual had started at 3am while following the precautions in the pandemic. As it as an important occasion every year at the shrine, the whole temple was decorated with about 10 quintals of flowers,” said the official.

“However, for the first time there was no traditional military band to mark the occasion nor any pilgrims at the temple to witness the holy rituals of portal opening due to Covid-19 pandemic,” the official added.



The first puja was performed by the priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9am after the Badrinath Temple opened.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat congratulated pilgrims across the world on the opening of Badrinath’s portals.

“With Badrinath, all the Char Dham shrines are now open but the Char Dham Yatra is yet to be started due to the ongoing pandemic,” Rawat said.

“We are in talks with the Centre to start the Char Dham Yatra but at the right time considering the pandemic and lockdown. Hope the pandemic will soon end with the blessings of Lord Badrinath and the Yatra will start,” he added.

Badrinath was scheduled to open on April 30 as per rituals. However, the date was shifted to May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented move in the history of the shrine.

Manujendra Shah, the king of the Tehri royal family who is considered the ‘Bolanda Badri’ or talking Lord Badri, had on April 20 changed the date of opening of the portals of Badrinath shrine as the chief priest was under the quarantine after returning from Kerala.

Around 10,000 pilgrims had visited the shrine last year on the first day of its opening as per an estimated figure.

The portals of Kedarnath temple were also opened on April 29 after a six-month-long winter break. Pilgrims were prohibited from visiting the shrine because of the lockdown.

The Badrinath Temple is located along the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district at a height of more than 10,000 feet.

Photo caption: The Badrinath shrine is seen decorated with flowers during the opening of its portals on Friday. The first puja was performed by the priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

