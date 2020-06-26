Baghjan blowout: NGT sets up panel, imposes fine on OIL

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted an eight-member committee of experts to probe the blowout, subsequent fire at an Oil India Limited (OIL) well at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district and the damage it has caused to humans, wildlife and environment. In an order passed via video conferencing on Wednesday, NGT directed OIL to deposit Rs 25 crore with the district administration as interim compensation for the damage.

The well is located near the Maguri Motapung Wetland and Dibru Saikhowa Biosphere Reserve, which are among the few remaining habitats for several endangered and range-restricted species. The blowout led to the uncontrollable flow of oil from gas and caused extensive damage to biodiversity and wildlife in the region. The wildlife includes endangered hoolock gibbons and the Gangetic dolphins.

The well caught fire on June 9 days after the blowout triggered an uncontrolled release of gas and oil condensate on May 27. The fire has claimed the lives of two firefighters and displaced 1,600 families residing close to the site.

Justice (Retd) B P Katakey of the Gauhati High Court will head the panel, which will also include Tinsukia’s district magistrate. The panel will have members from the Central Pollution Control Board, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The committee will look into the blowout cause, the extent of losses, and probe whether any contamination of the air, water, and soil has been caused. It will study the impact on Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Wetland, assess compensation for those affected, and suggest preventive and remedial measures.

The tribunal has directed the committee to submit its preliminary report “as expeditiously as possible and not later than 30 days” from the date of issue of the order. NGT will take up the matter next on July 29.

“In view of the prima facie case made out against OIL on the extent of damage caused to the environment and biodiversity, damage to both human and wildlife, public health and having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of damage, we direct OIL to deposit an initial amount of Rs 25 cr with the district magistrate Tinsukia and shall abide by further orders of the tribunal,” NGT said in its order.

OIL has said it will take experts about a month to control the fire and plug the blowout. Heavy rainfall in the area since Monday and the collapse of a bridge along the route to the well have hampered the work at the site.