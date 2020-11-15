Baghjan blowout well successfully killed, fire completely doused: Oil India Limited

OIL said that the well has been killed with brime solution. (ANI)

Energy major Oil India Limited (OIL) announced on Sunday that the blowout in Baghjan gas well in Assam has been successfully killed after months of struggle. The natural gas liquids company said in a statement that the fire has been completely doused and the well has been killed with brime solution.

The fire had continued unabated for weeks in the gas well situated in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district before it was tamed by the company with the help of foreign experts. OIL tweeted that the situation is under control, adding that currently there is no pressure in well and the same will be observed for the next 24 hours. The company further stated that operation to abandon the well is in progress.’

Dr P Chandrasekaran, Director (Exploration & Development ), PK Goswami, Director(Operations) and Shri D K Das, Resident Chief Executive, visited the Baghjan well site and had a detailed discussion with the experts from Alert & OIL team. The confirmation comes two days after the company revealed that it has discovered 1 (one) Hydrocarbon at Well Dinjan-1 in Tinsukia Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) in the Upper Assam Basin.

“This discovery will open up new areas for further oil & gas exploration in Assam and would help in enhancing the gas production with future appraisal & development activities,” OIL said in a statement on November 13.



A National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel had earlier concluded that the company was operating the natural gas well without required permissions, recommending legal action against OIL and its officials.