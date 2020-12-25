Sections
Home / India News / Baghpat farm union meets Tomar, pledges support to laws

Baghpat farm union meets Tomar, pledges support to laws

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 04:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a meeting with the representatives of two farmers' bodies Sangarsh Samithi and India Kisan Union which are supporting Centre's three farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

A delegation of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday and pledged its support for the three new farm laws.

“The Modi government is open to meeting all farmer organisations and committed to solving their issues. Nearly 3 lakh farmers have supported the laws. Their voices need to be heard to,” Tomar told reporters.

In a tweet, he said the farmers told him that the laws were in the interest of farmers and should not be withdrawn.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

