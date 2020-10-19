Sections
Ballia shooting accused sent to 14 days of judicial custody

Dheerendra Pratap Singh who is accused of shooting a man dead claims he is innocent and has been framed.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varaanasi

The Special Task Force of the UP police arrested Dheerendra Pratap Singh in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Ballia, on Monday remanded Dheerendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Ballia shooting incident, in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Dheerendra Pratap Singh had allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man, Jaiprakash Pal, during a meeting about the allocation of two fair price shops in Durjanpur village of Ballia on October 15 in the presence of police and administrative officials.

The Special Task Force of the UP police arrested him from Lucknow on Sunday.

He was brought to Ballia amid tight security late Sunday night and taken to the kotwali police station. The police produced him in the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Monday morning.

Also read: BJP raps party MLA Surendra Singh for defending Ballia shooting accused

In a video message that surfaced on the social media on Saturday, the accused claimed he was innocent and was being framed.

