Balwinder Singh a target in TMC’s fight against BJP, says Akal Takht jathedar

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh ha asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to release Balwinder Singh, a protestor at a BJP agitation in Howrah , without any condition. (PTI)

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday condemned the October 8 incident at Howrah in which a Sikh man’s turban fell off while he was arrested for carrying a pistol at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agitation.

The incident triggered outrage as the pagri (turban) and kesh (unshorn hair) are an integral part of the Sikh faith. Akali Dal leaders have alleged that the man, Balwinder Singh, was dragged by his hair.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhism and its jathedar is the leader of the clergy. The National Commission for Minorities on Monday also sought a report from the state government on this incident within 15 days

Balwinder Singh is in police custody and has been charged with carrying a pistol, the licence for which is not valid in West Bengal.

In a video message circulated among members of the Sikh community, Giani Harpreet Singh has accused the West Bengal government of making Balwinder Singh a target in the political fight between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

“In the ongoing fight between TMC and BJP, Balwinder has been made a target by the Mamata Banerjee government. This is absolutely unacceptable. He has licence for the weapon and it is valid across India,” he said in Gurmukhi.

“The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has gone to Bengal and talked to police officials. It seems the Bengal government, especially the chief minister, has made up her mind to play with the life of the young Sikh. Her fight is with the BJP. Let her continue with that fight but this man should not be made a target,” said the jathedar.

“The incident has caused anger and frustration among Sikhs across the world. Balwinder Singh is an innocent man. Mamata Banerjee should do justice and release the man without any condition,” he added.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also an Akali Dal leader, has challenged the charges brought by the state police against the accused. He wrote a four-page complaint to Virendra, the director general of police, on Monday.

“I have shown the local police copies of the original licence and the district magistrate’s office at Rajouri, Kashmir, has also confirmed that area validity of the licence was extended to cover all states. I have filed a police complaint. I will also file a writ petition in the Calcutta high court,” Sirsa told HT. He shared photos of the original licence on his social media page along with videos in which Balwinder’s Singh’s wife appealed for his release.

HT tried to contact Virendra several times on Monday afternoon but nobody picked up the phone in his office.

The letter sent to chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay by the national commission for minorities said it sought the report on the basis of a complaint received from Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga. A copy of the letter was also sent to Virendra.

Bagga is one of the spokespersons of the Delhi unit of the BJP. He shared an image of the letter on Twitter.

A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday and sought his intervention.

“Concerned at adversarial stance @WBPolice @HomeBengal with all out effort to garner and manipulate support for inhuman treatment meted out #BalvinderSingh. Time @MamataOfficial for healing touch rather than be in justification mode. Law allows capping of such wrongs,” Dhankhar tweeted on Monday.

In a second tweet he referred to a Supreme Court judgement and recalled that Rabindranath Tagore returned his Nobel prize after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by the British.

“Apex Court dictum in D K Basu was outraged @MamataOfficial. Recall Kabiguru felt pain of Jallianawala Bagh massacre thousand Kms away here & renounced his title. Time to vindicate Tagore so that we hold our ‘head high’ and not ‘in shame’ Time to be in rectification mode,” wrote Dhankar.

After the October 8 incident, Akali Dal president Sukhbir singh Badal tweeted, “Strongly condemn the vicious attack on a Sikh security official Balwinder Singh & disrespect of his #turban by West Bengal Police. The dishonour has infuriated Sikhs across the world. I urge @MamataOfficial ji to take exemplary action against the erring policemen.”

TMC leaders refused to comment on the developments on Monday, saying the government was looking into these issues.

On Sunday, the state home department said that a certain political party was adding communal colour to the incident.

“Our Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony, in happiness and tranquility, with respect from all of us for their faith and practices. A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm in an agitation that was not authorised and is now being twisted out of context, distorted and given communal colours in fractious and partisan interests,” tweeted the state home department.

“One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interests in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from the state government is affirmed,” the tweet added without naming the BJP.

The home department did not make any statement on Monday.