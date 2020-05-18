Sections
Home / India News / Ban on entry of people from 4 states, total lockdown on Sundays: Karnataka CM

Ban on entry of people from 4 states, total lockdown on Sundays: Karnataka CM

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown to May 31 and said that movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states during the fourth phase.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said there will be a complete lockdown on Sundays with the provision of essential services only, according to ANI. (PTI file photo)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will not be allowed to enter the state till May 31, news agency ANI reported.

Yediyurappa said there will be a complete lockdown on Sundays with the provision of essential services only, according to ANI. There will be strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas.

The chief minister said state transport corporation buses and private buses will run as will trains running within the state, according to ANI. All shops will be allowed to open, it added.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown to May 31 and said that movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states during the fourth phase.



Karnataka has reported more than 1,100 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and more than 30 deaths.

