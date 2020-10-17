Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for ‘offensive’ tweets

The complaint was filed by a fitness trainer who found Kangana’s tweets divisive and sought an investigation into the real motives behind these tweets. (PTI)

Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts.

A magistrate court in Bandra has ordered an FIR to be registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, based on a complaint that accused the duo of “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their tweets. The complaint was filed by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed.

“On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case,” metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule said in his order.

In his complaint, Sayyed appealed to book the sisters under Sections 153A, 295A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Sayyed also specified the tweets that he found inciting where Kangana compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir. The complainant, who claimed to have worked with eminent film directors, said the real motive behind these tweets should be investigated.