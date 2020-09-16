Bangalore drug scandal: After Ragini, Sanjjanaa too shifted to Prapanna Agrahara Jail

Sections
Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, whose police custody ended today, was produced before the 1st ACMM court which remanded her to judicial custody for the next two days.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:38 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Popular Kannada film industry couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrata Ray appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CBB) in Bangalore for questioning after they were summoned by the police on Monday in the ongoing investigations in the Bangalore drug scandal.

A case has been registered in the Cottonpet police station in the city under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in which fifteen people, including some actors and well-known personalities, have been named.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that Diganth and Aindrata had been questioned about several issues including their association with some of those who have been arrested in the drug scandal. Later speaking to media, Diganth said, “Investigations are on. We are cooperating with the authorities. If called again, we will appear before them.” A senior police officer said that the couple is likely to be summoned again for further details.

Meanwhile, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, whose police custody ended today, was produced before the 1st ACMM court which remanded her to judicial custody for the next two days. Galrani was later moved to Parpanna Agrahara Jail on the outskirts of the city where her colleague Ragini Dwivedi is already lodged. Two others accused, Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar, were remanded to 14 days judicial custody by the same court.

