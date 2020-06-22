Bangladesh high commission staff member in Delhi tests positive for Covid-19

Sections
The Bangladeshi mission in New Delhi has strengthened precautionary measures on the advice of local authorities. The staff member who tested positive lives with his family within the mission’s premises in Chanakyapuri.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Most of the officers and staff of the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi have been asked to work from home after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bangladeshi mission in New Delhi has strengthened precautionary measures on the advice of local authorities. The staff member who tested positive lives with his family within the mission’s premises in Chanakyapuri.

People familiar with developments said two members of the family of the staff member had also tested positive. This is possibly the first case of a staff member of a foreign mission testing positive for Covid-19, they said on condition of anonymity.

“We advised most of the officers and other members of staff to work from home and come to office if necessary, following related safety measures,” Bangladesh high commissioner Mohammad Imran was quoted as saying by state-run BSS news agency.



Asked about media reports that the mission had been closed for 10 days for sanitizing the premises, Imran said: “The office is open and all regular routine activities are going on.”

Imran said all the mission’s communication channels are open for people to communicate with officials. He advised service seekers to contact the high commission via email and other methods and to avoiding physically coming to the mission.

“In cases of emergency, one can visit the high commission with prior appointment,” he added.

