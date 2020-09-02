Bangladesh High Commission to hold special condolence meet to honour Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. (PTI File Photo)

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi will hold a special condolence meeting on Wednesday for former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the age of 84.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina called the Congress veteran ‘a highly esteemed leader of South Asia’ who ‘commanded the respect and admiration of all.’

“As a renowned scholar and statesman of India, and a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Pranab Mukherjee commanded the respect and admiration of all. The tireless work of ‘Bharat Ratna’ Pranab Mukherjee for the welfare of the people of India will inspire the future generation of leaders not only in India but across countries in the region,” she wrote in the letter.

She called Mukherjee a ‘true friend’ and said that “he was always been highly revered and loved by the people of Bangladesh.”

In the letter, she also wrote about Mukherjee’s support and contribution in strengthening relations between the two countries and said that he will always be ‘remembered with the deepest respect’ in Bangladesh.

In 2013, Bangladesh conferred the honour of ‘Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona’ (Liberation War Honour) on Mukherjee for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery.

In his long political career, he held several top posts including that of External Affairs Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

The Government of India and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.