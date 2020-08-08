Sections
Home / India News / ‘Banish squalor from India’: PM Modi appeals on Quit India movement anniversary

‘Banish squalor from India’: PM Modi appeals on Quit India movement anniversary

PM Narendra Modi said cleanliness was linked to empowerment of individuals and society.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM addressed school kids at Rajghat in Delhi while inaugurating the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. (PIB Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi led Quit India movement started on this day in 1942 and termed it the perfect occasion to force squalor, poverty, open defecation, water scarcity, terrorism and discrimination to quit India. He also called for beginning a campaign for creating community toilets, especially in rural India.

Prime Minister’s comments came while interacting with school children during the inauguration of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission, established at Rajghat in Delhi to showcase the various aspects of NDA government’s flagship social change drive between 2014 and 2019.

“Was it possible to even imagine that cleanliness drive could be linked to the freedom struggle? Mahatma Gandhi not only saw it but also made it possible through a campaign to connect the masses with the freedom struggle,” PM said, stressing on the importance of cleanliness in empowering masses.

The centre has been launched as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and to mark the country’s progress in achieving sanitation and mitigating squalid living through the Swachh Bharat Mission and to serve as an inspiration for its adoption by masses including the new generation.



“Around 60 crore Indians were connected with cleanliness living in 60 months due to the drive. The drive has given poor and the downtrodden dignity and confidence while giving them conditions for a healthy life,” PM Modi told the children.

He also outlined the importance of hygienic living in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to step out and carry out our business and still safeguard ourselves from Corona. For this we have to wear masks, maintain 6ft distance and avoid spitting in the open,” said the PM.

Earlier, he took a round of the new facility and watched an audio visual presentation highlighting its features. He also went through a 360 degree audio-visual show, which narrates the country’s sanitation journey in a story form.

The centre has 11 zones representing the five year journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission from 2014 to 2019, often described as the largest behaviour change campaign in the history of the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police
Aug 08, 2020 18:55 IST
65-year-old civilian killed as Pak shells LoC villages in Poonch
Aug 08, 2020 18:54 IST
J&K chief secretary triggers political row, says none cried at politicians’ detention
Aug 08, 2020 18:51 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves recruitment proposal for over 7,000 government posts
Aug 08, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.