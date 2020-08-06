Sections
Home / India News / Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 

Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 

The central probe agency has field a money laundering case against Hilal Rather and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and Income Tax Department probe against him and pertains to a Rs 177-crore alleged bank fraud scam.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

They said the raids are being conducted at 16 locations in Kashmir, Jammu, Delhi and Ludhiana.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched multiple raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud probe against Hilal Rather, son of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Rahim Rather, officials said.

They said the raids are being conducted at 16 locations in Kashmir, Jammu, Delhi and Ludhiana.

The central probe agency has field a money laundering case against Hilal Rather and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and Income Tax Department probe against him and pertains to a Rs 177-crore alleged bank fraud scam.

The raids are aimed to gather more evidence, they said.



The CBI has alleged that Hilal Rather entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then officials of the J and K Bank to get loans of Rs 177.68 crore(approx) in violation of rules and guidelines.  His father, a former finance minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a National Conference (NC) leader.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for making drugs
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Introduction of strength training has worked wonders: Maymol Rocky
Aug 06, 2020 16:35 IST
Amit Shah’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj underlines qualities that will ‘inspire generations’ to come
Aug 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Uddhav Thackeray reviews Maharashtra’s preparedness for heavy rains
Aug 06, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.