Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Bank holidays in June 2020: Here’s a state-wise holiday list

Bank holidays in June 2020: Here’s a state-wise holiday list

Both private and public sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays of each month, as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:05 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several banks have reduced their working hours to promote social distancing in the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (REUTERS)

There are no major festivals in June and banks will be functioning all days, except specified, during the month.

However, several banks have reduced their working hours to promote social distancing in the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both private and public sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays of each month, as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the RBI website, banks in some states will be closed to observe certain regional holidays. Jammu and Kashmir will observe Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday and Remna Ni and YMA Day will be celebrated in Mizoram.



Here’s a list of June bank holidays in different states:

June 5 (Friday)

There will be a bank holiday in Sikkim on the occasion of Saga Dawa, which is celebrated to mark the birth, enlightenment and the attainment of nirvana of the Buddha.

June 15 (Monday)

Banks will be closed in Mizoram on YMA Day, a regional public holiday which commemorates the establishment of the Young Mizo Association, an important voluntary association, in the state on this day in 1935.

In Odisha, banks will be closed on the occasion of Raja Sankranti.

June 18 (Thursday)

Jammu & Kashmir will observe Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday and banks will not open on this day.

June 23 (Tuesday)

Banks in Odisha will not open on this day due to Ratha Yatra.

June 30 (Tuesday)

Mizoram will be banks closed on Remna Ni, a regional public holiday which commemorates the signing of an agreement on this day in 1986, that brought peace to the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I respect him, but don’t fear him: Pakistan pacer on Virat Kohli challenge
Jun 01, 2020 08:07 IST
Bank holidays in June 2020: Here’s a state-wise holiday list
Jun 01, 2020 08:05 IST
Covid-19 Lockdown: Firms seek relief on loan contracts
Jun 01, 2020 08:04 IST
Govt notifies tax return forms for Annual Year 2020-21
Jun 01, 2020 07:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.