Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bankers not to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Bankers not to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said the union has expressed its solidarity with farmers but will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called by them.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Farmer groups have called for a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday to protest against three recently enacted agriculture-related legislations. (Hindustan Times)

Bank unions said they will not participate in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Farmer groups, camping at various Delhi border points for over a week, have called for a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday to protest against three recently enacted agriculture-related legislations.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said the union has expressed its solidarity with farmers but will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called by them.

Similarly, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said the union would not go on strike or abstain from work but it supports the farmers’ agitation.



Union members would wear black badges while on duty, stage protest after or before working hours and display placards before bank branches to support the cause of farmers of the country, Venkatachalam said, but added that banking operations will not be hit.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the new farm laws which they claim will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporate houses.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have said that nobody should be forced to observe ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday and that emergency services will be allowed.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Official
Dec 07, 2020 21:29 IST
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Dec 07, 2020 20:46 IST
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Dec 07, 2020 21:12 IST
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Dec 07, 2020 20:13 IST

latest news

Fardeen Khan says he lost 18 kgs in 6 months
Dec 07, 2020 21:36 IST
All party MLAs stand in solidarity with farmers: JJP
Dec 07, 2020 21:35 IST
Draw enough, defeat may do but PSG aim to beat Basaksehir
Dec 07, 2020 21:34 IST
Farmers’ protest: Hooda writes to Haryana governor, demands special assembly session
Dec 07, 2020 21:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.