Sections
Home / India News / ‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also underlined, much like PM Modi did, that India is for peace but if “somebody casts an evil eye we will give a befitting reply”.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Some of the banned apps are TikTok, UC Browser, CamScanner, WeChat, Weibo, Baidu Map, Xender, among others. (HT photo)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said New Delhi’s decision to ban 59 China-linked apps days after violent brawl between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley was a “digital strike”.

“We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen; it was a digital strike,” the telecom and IT minister was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The minister also underlined, much like PM Modi did, that India is for peace but if “somebody casts an evil eye we will give a befitting reply”.

Some of the banned apps are TikTok, UC Browser, CamScanner, WeChat, Weibo, Baidu Map, Xender, among others.



On Wednesday, Prasad said the ban on Chinese mobile apps is a great opportunity to help Indians come up with good apps of their own and end foreign dependence for such things.

“In the wake of the ban which we have imposed...I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop,” the minister said yesterday.

A statement from the information technology ministry said the decision was taken as these applications were “engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Beijing on Tuesday said it was “strongly concerned” about New Delhi’s decision to ban Chinese mobile applications. It stressed on cooperation between the two countries and underlined that the ban would go against “India’s interests”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Respect women’s autonomy
Jul 02, 2020 12:49 IST
‘The general success rate of ovulation induction is about 18 per cent per cycle’
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
MHRD launches ‘Drug Discovery Hackathon’ to develop anti- Covid drugs
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
Notice issued to hospitals for refusing admission to patient who later died
Jul 02, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.